Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.81 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

