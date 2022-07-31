Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 50,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

NIKE Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

