Bistroo Price Up 8.5% This Week (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Bistroo has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $813,741.65 and approximately $45,840.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.
Bistroo Coin Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
