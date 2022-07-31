Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,906.29

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $4,906.29 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00613402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034837 BTC.
Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile
Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading
