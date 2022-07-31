Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $384.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $146.70 or 0.00617211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00265588 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005245 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015509 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002880 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,132,806 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
