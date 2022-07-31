Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003481 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00276214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00138750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00078100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

