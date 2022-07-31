BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431,749.47

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $431,749.47 and approximately $64.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,896,493 coins and its circulating supply is 5,685,039 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

