BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:MUA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,723. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
