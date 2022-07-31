BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 42.4% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MUC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 160,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,550. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

