BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 42.4% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE MUC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 160,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,550. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
