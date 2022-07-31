BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the June 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 150,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 234,260 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

