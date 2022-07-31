Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 289.2% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

