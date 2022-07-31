Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.