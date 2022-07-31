Blackstone’s (BX) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their maintains rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.35%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

