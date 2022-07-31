Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

