Bloom Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,732.11 or 1.00035221 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131180 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033093 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
About Bloom
BLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bloom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.
