BMO Capital Markets Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $285.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

