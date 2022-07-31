BMO Capital Markets Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$125.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

