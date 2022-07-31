Bob’s Repair Market Capitalization Achieves $792,521.88 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $792,521.88 and $1,835.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,659.19 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00131328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

