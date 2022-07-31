Bodycote plc (BOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 657.79. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,933.87. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($12.13).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 695 ($8.37) to GBX 595 ($7.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.41) to GBX 780 ($9.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.04) to GBX 665 ($8.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 766 ($9.23).

In other Bodycote news, insider Kevin Boyd purchased 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 654 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($23,638.55).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

