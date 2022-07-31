Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.12.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

