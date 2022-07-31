Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNE. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

TSE:BNE opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$91.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1977765 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

