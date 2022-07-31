Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$346.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.36 million.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $62.30. 1,208,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

