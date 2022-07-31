Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,224,392 shares.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £15.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

