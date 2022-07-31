Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 million, a PE ratio of 686.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

