Bread 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.27 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $2.27 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

