Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.42.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 25,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,192.77).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

