Bridge Oracle Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.74 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $282,218.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

