Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $535.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.72. The stock has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

