Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target at $6.13

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Acutus Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Acutus Medical Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of AFIB opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.33. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

