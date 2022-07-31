Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price at $18.17

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

