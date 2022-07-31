Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $23.43

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

GDYN stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 278,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

