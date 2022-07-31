Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $23.75

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

IMAX stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 201,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 111,719 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

