Brokerages Set Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Target Price at GBX 307.20

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($3.70).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 306 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

