Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 158.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 748,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 459,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 249,751 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 126.5% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $36.31.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

