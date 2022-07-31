Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $266.43

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:BLD opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.08. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.48.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

