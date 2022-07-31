Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,332.01

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,332.01 ($28.10) and traded as low as GBX 2,109 ($25.41). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,175 ($26.20), with a volume of 710 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.72) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £352.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,924.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,235.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,329.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw bought 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($23,884.34).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

