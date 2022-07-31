BRR OpCo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VLO opened at $110.77 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

