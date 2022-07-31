BRR OpCo LLC Buys Shares of 11,780 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.60 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

