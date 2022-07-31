BRR OpCo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $15,493,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.