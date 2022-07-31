BRR OpCo LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

