BRR OpCo LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

TRV stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

