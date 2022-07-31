Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

NYSE BC opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

