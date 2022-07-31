Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion. Brunswick also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.
NYSE BC opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.56.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
