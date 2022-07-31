BSClaunch 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $597.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $18,520.33 and $597.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00612267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034943 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
