Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.00

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.87 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,359,892 shares.

Byotrol Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.75 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Byotrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.