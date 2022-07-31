Bytecoin Market Capitalization Hits $10.96 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $174,006.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00667802 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.