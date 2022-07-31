Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $22.11 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $22.11 million and $1.41 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00260542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,920,881 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

