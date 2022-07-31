Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $59,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

