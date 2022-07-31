California Public Employees Retirement System Has $49.56 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Twilio worth $49,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $384.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

