California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,408 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,817 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $57,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

