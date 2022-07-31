California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,773 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Northern Trust worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

