Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Cowen lifted their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

